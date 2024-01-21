Maldivian boy dies after President denies evacuation on Indian aircraft: Report

A 14-year-old Maldivian boy, suffering from brain tumour, died on Saturday (January 20) after President Mohamed Muizzu allegedly denied permission for him to be airlifted to Male in an Indian Dornier aircraft, delaying his timely treatment.

India-made Dornier aircraft are used in the Maldives for humanitarian purposes.

Reporting the incident, Maldivian media said the boy became critical after suffering a stroke and his family on Wednesday (January 17) wanted him to be airlifted from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Male for advanced medical care.

However, the boy’s family alleged that the authorities failed to arrange evacuation measures and their call for help went unanswered till Thursday (January 18) morning. The authorities responded after a delay of 16 hours and evacuated the patient to Male.

“We called Island Aviation to get him to Male immediately after the stroke but they did not answer our calls. They answered the phone at 8.30 am on Thursday. The solution is to have an air ambulance for such cases,” the boy’s father was quoted as saying by Maldivian media Adhahu.

Even though the boy on arriving in Male was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), his health had substantially deteriorated by then, media reports said. He died on Saturday.

In a statement, Aasandha Company Limited, responsible for medical evacuations, said while the company had promptly initiated the evacuation process on receiving the request, a last-minute “technical glitch” led to the delay.

“It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the unfortunate passing of the patient involved in the emergency medical evacuation incident from VA Vilingili on January 18, 2024. The entire management and staff of Aasandha Company extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, seeking solace in Allah for the departed’s eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus (sic),” the company said in a statement.

While protests broke out against the child’s death outside the hospital, Maldivian MP Meekail Naseem accused the president of playing with the lives of people to “satisfy” his “animosity towards India”.