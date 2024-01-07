Maldives suspends 3 ministers after massive outrage in India over jibe at Modi
Maldives Foreign Ministry says remarks do not represent views of government as Indians claim to cancel holidays, celebs join “boycott Maldives” campaign
The Maldives government on Sunday (January 7) reportedly suspended three ministers after a massive row broke out over their alleged derogatory tweets over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Lakshadweep.
Before that, the Maldives government distanced itself from the ministers concerned — Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Hassan Zihan — saying they did not represent the views of the government and also warning of “action against those who make such derogatory remarks”.
This came after the remarks sparked huge outrage in India, with many netizens claiming to have cancelled their holidays in the Maldives and celebrities and online influencers joining an online campaign calling for a boycott of the Maldives. Meanwhile, the Opposition in the Maldives slammed the ministers concerned and called for action against them. The Indian High Commissioner in Male also reportedly took up the matter with the Maldives government.
Maldives government statement
In a statement, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the “derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”. “These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives,” it said.
The Maldivian government said it believes that the freedom of expression should be exercised in a democratic and responsible manner, and in ways that do not spread hatred, and negativity, and hinder close relationships between the Maldives and its international partners.
It warned that relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks. Minutes later, news came in that the three ministers had been suspended.
Minister’s unsavoury post
Modi recently inaugurated several development projects on the tiny archipelago and posted pictures of himself while snorkelling in the sea and relaxing on Lakshadweep’s stunning beaches. Those pictures went viral on social media and Lakshadweep was among the top trends on X, prompting some to suggest that it could easily compete against the Maldives.
However, that did not seem to go down very well with some Maldivians, including minister Mariyam Shiuna, who allegedly scoffed at Modi for the Lakshadweep visit in an X post that has now been deleted. Shiuna accused India of targeting the Maldives, saying it was nowhere near the Maldives in beach tourism, and encouraged tourists to visit Maldives instead. Some other Maldivian netizens joined in, posting derogatory and racist comments against Indians.
The posts understandably irked Indians, and several celebrities and online influencers, including actor Akshay Kumar, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and former cricketer Akash Chopra, joined an online campaign calling for a boycott of the Maldives. Many posted what they claimed to be screenshots of their cancelled holiday bookings in the island nation.
Condemnation in Maldives
After the fiasco broke out on social media, former Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed posted on X, “What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy.”
Former Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb “strongly condemned” the derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards prime minister Modi.
“We established the Maldives tourism industry based on the principles of hospitality, tolerance, peace, and harmony. Through strategic positioning and collaborations with global brands and investments, including those from India, we have successfully positioned Maldives as a premier luxury resort destination,” Adeeb said.
“I strongly condemn any derogatory and racist comments made by a group of Maldivian politicians towards His Excellency PM Modi @PMOIndia and beloved citizens of India,” he added.
He commended the Maldives government for distancing itself from the views expressed by these officials and emphasizing that they do not reflect the government’s position. “Considering the global economic challenges and the vulnerability of the Maldives tourism industry and economy, it is crucial for us to maintain a friendly and humble approach while fostering positive relations, with all nations,” he posted on X.
Maldives National Party in a post on X wrote that it “condemns racist and derogatory comments made by a government official” against a foreign leader. “This is unacceptable. We urge the government to take necessary action against those involved,” it added.
Changing equations
The Maldives is India’s key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and occupies a special place in its initiatives like ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ of the Modi government.
However, India-Maldives ties have been strained ever since President Mohamed Muizzu took over as President in November 2023. Muizzu, who is seen as pro-China, focused on changing Maldives’s “India first” policy in his election campaign. He has already formally urged India to remove the 77 military personnel stationed in Maldives. He is scheduled to visit China on Monday (January 8).
(With agency inputs)