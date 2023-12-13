Mahua Moitra's expulsion from LS: CJI Chandrachud to take call on her plea in SC

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take a call on the listing of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday (December 13).

Moitra's plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia.

"The CJI will take the call," Justice Kaul told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi after he mentioned the plea.

Chandrachud heads a five-judge Constitution bench that assembled on Wednesday to hear a matter.

The Trinamool leader moved the apex court after the Lok Sabha adopted a report of its ethics committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interests.

On December 8, after a heated debate in the Lok Sabha during which Moitra was not allowed to speak, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to expel her from the House for "unethical conduct". This was adopted by a voice vote.

Moitra equated the action with hanging by a "kangaroo court" and alleged that a parliamentary panel was being weaponised by the government to force the opposition into submission.

