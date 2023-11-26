Maharashtra: Govt sanctions Rs 172.87 cr for hostel to house Maratha students in Latur

Latur, Nov 26 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 172.87 crore for the construction of a hostel and other educational facilities for students belonging to the Maratha community in Latur, an official said on Sunday.

As per an official release, a well-equipped hostel with all the facilities for students of the Maratha community will be set up in the city by the ' SAARTHI' institute.

Funds to the tune of Rs 172.87 crore have been sanctioned to the divisional office of 'SAARTHI' for the construction of a reading room, library, training institute and hostel, it stated.

The tender process for the project is underway and the actual work will begin soon, the official said.

“The hostel, library and reading room facilities will help Maratha students from Latur and other districts of Marathwada,” the release quoting state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode said. PTI

