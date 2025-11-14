Madras HC orders speedy trial in MP/MLA cases with no stay orders

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) The Madras High Court has directed the trial courts dealing with cases relating to MPs/MLAs to expedite the trial in all cases where stay has not been granted by the higher courts.

The First Bench comprising Chief Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan gave the directive while passing further interim orders on Tuesday on a suo motu taken up writ petition.

The bench said cases which were pending for more than five years were required to be expedited. Unnecessary adjournments sought by any side should not be granted.

If it was found that only in the name of framing of charges, several adjournments have been granted to the parties, a strict view of the same would be taken by this Court, the bench added.

The bench said where charges have been framed, it has to be ensured that the process involving evidence was also concluded at the earliest.

Once a witness appears in court, no adjournment shall be granted and the witness shall have to be examined.

All attempts should be made to conclude the trial at the earliest, the bench added.

For the purposes of issuing appropriate directions in those cases where trial has remained pending because of the interim order passed by the High Court, these cases be listed after two weeks, the bench said and posted to November 25, further hearing of the case. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)