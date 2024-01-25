Macron, R-Day Chief Guest, in India today; fort tour, defence talks on agenda

French President Emmanuel Macron, who is India’s Republic Day chief guest this, is scheduled to arrive in Jaipur on Thursday (January 25) on a two-day visit.

Shoring up cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, climate change, clean energy and mobility of students and professionals is set to be the focus of talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Macron in Jaipur on Thursday.

What’s on Macron’s itinerary?

Macron will kick-start his India trip by visiting the Pink City's stunning hilltop fort of Amber, the scintillating Hawa Mahal and the astronomical observation site of Jantar Mantar.

The French president's aircraft is scheduled to land at Jaipur airport at 2.30 pm on Thursday and he will depart for Delhi at around 8.50 pm, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

After that, he is slated to visit Jantar Mantar where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jantar Mantar, a World Heritage site and the largest observatory in the world, is also a place which has historical significance for the French.

From Jantar Mantar, Modi and Macron will begin a roadshow to the Sanganeri Gate with a stopover at the famous Hawa Mahal, where a photo session has been scheduled. After visiting a handicraft and tea shop, the two leaders are slated to visit the Albert Hall Museum.

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks at the luxury hotel Taj Rambagh Palace on all key aspects of India-France ties and various geopolitical upheavals.

In their talks, Modi and Macron are also expected to deliberate on expanding maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the situation in the Red Sea, the Hamas-Israel conflict and the war in Ukraine.

In the evening, the Indian prime minister will host a dinner for Macron at the Rambagh Palace, following which the latter will travel to Delhi for the Republic Day parade. On Friday, Macron will witness the Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will take part in the parade.

Mega defence deals on cards

The French president's visit is taking place as top negotiators from the two sides are looking at finalising two mega defence deals for India's procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three French-designed Scorpene submarines.

It is understood that significant progress has been made in the negotiations including on price and various other technical aspects for the procurement of the mega key platforms.

"This reciprocal invitation to national day celebrations is unprecedented, and shows the deep mutual trust and unwavering friendship underpinning Indo-French ties," a French readout said.

Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last.

"President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap'," the readout said.

President Macron will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stéphane Sejourné (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sébastien Lecornu (Armed Forces) and Rachida Dati (Culture), a business delegation along with eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Fresh ties

Twenty-five years after the launch of their strategic partnership, France and India have embarked on new common goals for the next 25 years, the readout said.

"Accordingly, President Macron's talks with Prime Minister Modi will seek to advance our cooperation and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the Roadmap," it added.

On the security ties, the readout said France and India have developed a "trust-based" cooperation aimed at strengthening strategic autonomy that is illustrated by close cooperation in the defence sector, including advanced platforms and technologies.

It said the two countries are also key partners in contributing to international peace and security, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, where we implement a "joint strategy".

"This visit will seek to advance common initiatives to respond to the key challenges of our times, including climate change, biodiversity loss, poverty eradication, and the changes wrought by new technologies," it said.

France to open up more avenues

On people-to-people engagement, Paris said Macron's visit will stress France's commitment to creating more opportunities for Indian students, artists, investors and tourists.

"Special focus will be given to initiatives fostering student mobility, in support of President Macron's announcement that France seeks to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030," it said.

"Business ties and cross-investments will also be promoted during the visit, under the banner of France's "Make It Iconic" nation-branding campaign, which has targeted India as a priority country," it added.

R-Day parade

In the Republic Day parade, two Rafale fighter jets and an Airbus A330 multi-role tanker transport aircraft of the French air force will also feature in the celebrations.

The French marching contingent from the French Foreign Legion features six Indians.

President Macron will also attend the 'At Home' reception by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Murmu at 7.10 pm.

(With inputs from agencies)