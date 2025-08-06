Lula to call PM Modi, Xi Jinping for trade talks, snubs Trump

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has shunned his US counterpart Donald Trump’s offer of calling him to discuss the tariff issues, stating that he would rather call Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold talks over the issue.

Speaking at an event in Brasilia on Tuesday (August 5), Lula said that he would explore all possible resources, including the World Trade Organisation (WTO), to defend Brazil’s economic interests.

US tariffs ‘most regrettable’

Terming Trump’s decision to slap 50 per cent tariff on Brazil for its alleged “witch hunt” against former President Jair Bolsonaro who is currently facing trial on charges of trying to engineer a coup following his defeat in the Presidential election in 2022 as “most regrettable”, Lula said that his government was already initiating measures to safeguard Brazil’s interests by boosting foreign trade with other countries including BRICS partners.

"In 2025, we will resort to all possible measures, starting with the WTO, to defend our interests...In fact, the government was already taking action to strengthen foreign trade and generate new opportunities for domestic companies before the change of administration in the United States," Lula said, speaking at an event in Brasilia, reported NDTV.

‘Trump doesn’t want to talk’

Elaborating further on his decision not to call Trump over the tariff issue, Lula said that he would not call Trump because the US President does not want to talk. He also said that although he would not call Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he would not be able to travel now.

"I will not call Trump because he does not want to talk...You can be sure, I will call Trump to invite him to COP30 and find out his opinion on the climate issue. I will be kind enough to call him," said Lula as quoted by NDTV.

He also said that if Trump does not attend the COP30, it would be because he does not want to attend the event. “ But it won't be for lack of education, friendliness, or democracy," he added.

‘Open to talks with US’

As for the prospects of negotiations with the US over the tariff issue, Lula said that his government was open to it, adding that the talks must be held down "on equal terms" and with "mutual respect.”

Lula’s comments come days after Trump said on Friday that the Brazilian President can call him any time to discuss the tariff issue and other irritants in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“He can call me whenever he wants,” Trump said about Lula while speaking to reporters at the White House. He also said that he has nothing against the Brazilian people, but those running the country did the “wrong thing.”