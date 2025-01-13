Amid L&T chief's 90-hr week debate, SRK's old remark on 'rest is sin' goes viral

Amid the 90-hour work week sparked off by a comment by Larsen&Toubro chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, an old statement by superstar Shah Rukh Khan has resurfaced on social media.

In a 2022 interview with Aaj Tak, Khan had shared that to be successful in life, one must be "restless". Aaaram haraam hai (rest is a sin), he had said.

Don't relax

According to the star, who is India's highest paid star, relaxation only benefits those who do not aspire to succeed. Further, he also stressed the importance of being dedicated and relentless, and pointed out, "If you want to be successful, don't eat, don't sleep, don't rest, do not relax!"

Moreover, being peaceful can also go against achieving one's goals. Shah Rukh Khan believed one should make sacrifices and shared a personal example about how he slept very little and followed a rigorous work routine to maintain his fitness.

70-hour work week

SN Subrahmanyan advocating a 90-hour workweek had questioned the necessity of taking one day in the week off and expressed a desire for employees to work on weekends.

His views seemed to echo Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy recent comments on extended working hours. Murthy had supported a 70-hour work week. He had said he regrets not being able to make them work on Sundays as well.

"What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife?" the chairman asked. He further said: "Come on, get to the office and start working."

Industry leaders voice their opinions

The debate on the number of working hours in a week continues and industry leaders remain divided on the merits of long working hours versus a balanced approach to success.

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group chairman, said the focus should be on work output ather than on the number of hours. In his view, significant achievements are possible even within a limited timeframe.

He also said that holistic living helps one make the right business decisions. Holistic living, according to Mahindra, involves spending time at home, with friends, reading and self-reflection.

Work quality matters

Replying to industrialist Anand Mahindra's 'my wife is wonderful, I love staring at her' remark, the Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla pointed out: "Yes Anand Mahindra, even my wife Natasha Poonawalla thinks I am wonderful, she loves staring at me on Sundays. Quality of work over quantity always."

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises chairman, slammed Subrahmanyan's suggestion, calling it a "recipe for burnout" and not success.

Goenka said that work-life balance is essential and not optional. "Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That’s a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn’t optional, it’s essential. Well, that’s my view!', he said on X to the hastag, #WorkSmartNotSlave."

Rajiv Bajaj, MD of Bajaj Auto, argued that the quality of work matters more than the number of hours spent working. Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, meanwhile felt that hard work and ambition are personal choices, and not everyone aims for top executive roles.