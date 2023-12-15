LS security breach | Shah mum in Parliament but speaks to TV channels: Kharge

Why is Union Home Minister Amit Shah silent in Parliament on the security breach but giving interviews to TV channels, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked on Friday (December 15).

The veteran leader also sought to know if it was justice to "illegally" suspend MPs who asked questions on the breach that took place two days ago.

"What kind of justice is it to illegally suspend Opposition MPs over the huge lapse in security of Parliament and its MPs," Kharge asked.

He said leaders of various parties met on Friday morning to discuss a joint strategy in both houses.

Several MPs suspended on Thursday for disrupting the House by protesting over the security breach staged a silent protest in parliament complex on Friday.

Kharge said Amit Shah was giving interviews on TV but was averse to giving a statement in Parliament.

Speak in parliament

"INDIA parties demand that Amit Shah should give a statement in the parliament and it should be discussed in both the houses.

"It is our duty to raise our voice on this serious issue of national security, it is our parliamentary duty," Kharge said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also sought a demand from Shah on the "shocking" security breach of December 13.

"The home minister is simply refusing to make such a statement on what is a very serious security issue. His refusal has led both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to get adjourned till 2 pm today," Ramesh said.

(With agency inputs)