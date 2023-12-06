LS adjourned briefly over ‘gaumutra states’ remark; Stalin flays DMK MP

DMK MP DNV Senthil Kumar on Wednesday (December 6) apologised in the Lok Sabha for making a controversial north-south divide remark following the BJP’s sweeping win in three Hindi-speaking states that led to a brief adjournment of the lower house.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned earlier in the day after two Union ministers sought an apology from DMK leader TR Baalu for Senthil Kumar’s comment which led to widespread condemnation.

The development in the lower house took place even as Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief pulled up the MP for calling the Hindi heartland as "gaumutra states", forcing the latter to issue an apology.

"Commenting on the results of the five recent state assembly elections, I have used a word in an inappropriate way. Not using that term with any intent, I apologize for sending the wrong meaning across," he posted on X.

But despite the apology, ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi asked DMK leader TR Baalu to also apologise when he stood up to put a question to the government during Question Hour.

Ministers attack

"Baaluji should apologise first for the kind of remarks made by the DMK member. How can the House run like this? How can any member make any remarks and walk away," said Goyal, the minister of consumer affairs and public distribution.

A miffed Baalu retorted: "What is your problem? You should not behave like this.” This made some other BJP members to also get after Baalu.

Amid the din, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House for 20 minutes. He also expunged the remarks made by the DMK MP.

The trouble continued when the Lok Sabha reassembled. BJP members again interrupted Baalu when he began to describe the cyclone devastation in Tamil Nadu and seek the Centre’s assistance.

Baalu then said the remarks by Senthil Kumar were not correct.

"Statement made by Senthil Kumar was not correct. Stalin has warned the particular member," he said.

Second apology

Soon after, Senthil Kumar expressed regret. He said the remarks were made "inadvertently" and he withdraws it if they have hurt the sentiments of people.

Parliamentary affairs minister Joshi said, referring to the opposition: "They are trying to divide the country. Rahul Gandhi, when he lost from Amethi, also made a statement on north-south divide."

He also urged the opposition parties not to divide the country, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was uniting India.

In Chennai, Stalin told Senthil Kumar to embrace a dignified approach while making public remarks.

Senior DMK leader and Organising Secretary RS Bharathi said the MP had tendered a public apology.

Bharathi said the MP had used "a word that gave a wrong meaning." "Upon knowing this, party president and chief minister Stalin strongly rebuked Senthil Kumar," he said in a statement.

Bharathi stressed on the need for all to maintain dignity while making public opinions.



On his part, Union minister Anurag Thakur accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to insult Indian culture and identity.

"The Congress doesn't believe in constitutional institutions. After facing defeat, they never analyse the reason for the defeat. They keep blaming EVMs and insult Sanatan Dharma, Hindus and Hindu culture," he said.

(With agency inputs)