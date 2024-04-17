The science and tradition behind Ram Lalla’s 'Surya Tilak' on Ram Navami

In a sheer blend of science and tradition, the highly-anticipated celestial event, the ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla grandly unfolded today around noon for three minutes, as part of the Ram Navami celebrations at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

For three minutes, the Sun's rays shone brightly on Lord Ram's forehead forming a 75 mm ‘tilak’. This Surya Abhishek, which will be performed every year at the Ram Mandir, marks a significant auspicious moment for Ram devotees from across the world as they watch the Sun's rays kiss the forehead of Ram Lalla.

#WATCH | ‘Surya Tilak’ illuminates Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, on the occasion of Ram Navami.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/rg8b9bpiqh — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

It is also significant because Lord Ram is from the Ishvaku clan, believed to be the descendents of the Sun, or Suryavanshis. The atmosphere in the temple was electric as thousands of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple to witness the event. The temple was beautifully decked up to welcome devotees on the first Ram Navami after its grand opening. The entire temple complex has been illuminated with colourful lights. A red carpet has been laid on the Janmabhoomi Path to facilitate the movement of devotees under the scorching sun. As many as 56 types of bhog prasad are to be offered to Ram Lalla. What is Surya Abhishek? Surya Abhishek is actually a mix of optics and mechanics at play, where the sun's rays are made to fall on the deity's forehead, as a symbol of reverence. Scientists from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, (IIT-R) were roped in to calculate the timings and work out the Surya Tilak mechanism to illuminate the Ram Lalla’s forehead at the Ayodhya temple. According to the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the ‘Surya Abhishek’ of Ram Lalla was performed using an optomechanical system with high-quality mirrors and lenses. The Sun’s rays initially fell on a mirror installed on the temple’s top floor, then with the help of three lenses, they were directed to another mirror on the temple’s second floor before reaching the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple to fall on Ram Lalla’s forehead. While the Surya Abhishek in Ayodhya deploys lenses and mirrors to guide the Sun's rays to shine on Ram Lalla's forehead, ancient Indian temples have traditionally incorporated astronomically calculated openings in and around the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) to allow sunlight to directly illuminate the deity on specific days. Experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, are currently camping in Ayodhya to ensure the success of the ‘Surya Abhishek’. The director of CBRI, Roorkee, Prof Pradeep Kumar Ramancharla, and Prof Devdutt Ghosh were overseeing the entire Surya Abhishek project. Incomparable bliss, says PM Modi

VIDEO | Visuals of ‘Aarti’ being performed at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz)#RamNavami #RamNavami2024 #RamNavamicelebrations pic.twitter.com/RrVBi9VAlo — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 17, 2024