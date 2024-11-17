Long-range hypersonic missile successfully test-fired

India successfully test-fired a long-range hypersonic missile from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Sunday (November 17).

The missile was test-fired on Saturday, according to officials.

'Historic moment'

Singh described the test-firing of the missile as a historic moment as it put India in the group of select nations having capabilities to develop such critical technologies.

"India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha," the defence minister said on 'X'.

"This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies," he said.

Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the armed forces and the industry for what he described as a "stupendous" achievement.

