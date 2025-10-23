BMW row | Lokpal hasn’t started to fly; complaints mostly ignored: Venkatesan

The Federal spoke to Jayaram Venkatesan, anti-corruption activist, on the performance of India’s Lokpal, its handling of complaints, and the challenges the institution faces in maintaining integrity and accountability.

Why is the BMW tender for Lokpal members controversial?

The big controversy arises because people and civil society have been asking for financial independence for an institution like Lokpal. Financial independence means they don’t have to seek government approval for every expense. But with this comes a responsibility to avoid luxurious spending. Floating a tender for a Rs 70 lakh BMW sends a wrong signal. Even a normal sedan is enough for transportation. This raises questions about integrity, honesty, and the fine line between independence and extravagance.

How is Lokpal functioning and how many complaints have been addressed?

Since its first chairperson in 2019, Lokpal has received around 7,000 complaints in seven years. Out of these, approximately 6,800 were disposed of without any investigation. Only a few hundred cases were taken up for inquiry, 30 cases led to FIRs, and just seven have seen charge sheets filed. Instead of examining corruption evidence, it seems the focus is on disposing of complaints rather than actively investigating them.

Is this inefficiency or political unwillingness?

Lokpal hasn’t started to fly; in fact, it seems they don’t want to. A major issue is the appointment process itself. The government has a near-majority in selecting Lokpal members, often ensuring candidates align with its interests. This undermines integrity, as people genuinely committed to fighting corruption may not get appointed. The constitution of the committee, PM, Speaker, Leader of Opposition, Chief Justice, and a jurist often results in a government majority, which impacts independence.

How does Lokpal respond to complaints?

Of the 7,000 complaints, nearly 4,200 were dismissed primarily due to being ‘non-format.’ Ordinary citizens may not know the required format. Lokpal should prioritize content over format. The institution should be accessible, encouraging citizens to report corruption regardless of technicalities.

How transparent is Lokpal in practice?

Over seven years, Lokpal hasn’t taken up any major cases. Big scandals like the Adani issue or questions around the PM CARES Fund could have been investigated. Instead, they focus on minor cases or Opposition party members. If Lokpal truly used its powers, it could investigate significant corruption nationwide. The limited scope of action points to a deeper issue of inaction.

Have you seen awareness programmes by Lokpal for citizens?

No, there have been no visible awareness campaigns. People in other states may not even know Lokpal exists. The institution should actively educate citizens about filing complaints and encourage participation in anti-corruption efforts. Building confidence among the public is crucial, but so far, none of this has happened.

