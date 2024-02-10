Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Ayodhya Ram temple today

The Lok Sabha will have a discussion on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Saturday, the last day of the Budget session of Parliament. Senior BJP leader Satyapal Singh will initiate the discussion on the construction of historic Shri Ram Temple and Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ramlala, according to a Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin.

Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde too has given a notice for a discussion on the issue. The Budget session of Parliament, the last of the 17th Lok Sabha, began on January 31 and will conclude on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April-May this year.

The members of the ruling alliance are expected to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple after a protracted legal battle. PTI

