Lok Sabha results proof that people have voted for performance: Modi

The Lok Sabha election verdict shows that people have voted for performance and rejected propaganda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday (July 3).

Replying to the debate on a motion thanking the President for her address to Parliament, Modi said politics of misleading people has been defeated.

'Constitution important'

In his address in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the BJP felt that the Constitution was not just a compilation of articles, but its spirit and words were very important too.

The Constitution Day will disseminate the spirit of the Constitution in the country, he added.

Modi, whose BJP failed to win a simple majority in the Lok Sabha, said this is the first time in six decades that a government has returned to power after being in office for 10 years.

Third largest economy

The election verdict is to make India the world's third largest economy from the current fifth, the prime minister said.

He lambasted the Congress for saying that the country was bound to grow irrespective of who was in power.

"Only those who ran the government on an auto-pilot mode can make such statements," he said.