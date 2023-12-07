Lok Sabha nod to Bill to set up Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana
New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a bill to establish the Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana.
The Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed by a voice vote with the House rejecting some amendments moved by opposition members.
The university is being established in pursuance of the commitments made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. PTI
