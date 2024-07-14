Cong names Gaurav Gogoi as deputy leader in LS; K Suresh is chief whip

Congress' Gaurav Gogoi will serve as the party's deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, with a formal letter notifying Speaker Om Birla of the decision.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Birla informing him about the appointment of the deputy leader, chief whip, and two whips for the Congress party in the Lok Sabha, AICC general secretary organization K C Venugopal said on X.



While Gogoi will be the party’s deputy leader in the Lower House, eight-time MP from Kerala Kodikunnil Suresh will be the party's chief whip, he said.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore and Kishanganj MP Mohammad Jawed will be the party's whips in the Lok Sabha, he said.

Earlier, the party had named Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition who was subsequently appointed to the post.

“Guided by LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, the Congress and INDIA parties will energetically champion the people's causes in the Lok Sabha,” Venugopal said.

