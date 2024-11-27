Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition protests

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Wednesday (November 27) amid protests by Opposition members over the Adani controversy, recent violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, and other issues.

As soon as the Lower House met for the day, many Opposition members, including from Congress, were on their feet as they sought to raise various issues.

Some members from the Congress and Samajwadi Party were in the Well while other Opposition members stood in the aisle and shouted slogans.

Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition members to allow the Question Hour and said they can take up their issues later.

Amid the din, one question was taken up.

However, the protests continued and the proceedings, which went on for about six minutes, were adjourned till noon. Later, the House was adjourned for the day.

The Opposition members wanted to discuss the Adani controversy and the recent violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal.

The Adani Group said on Wednesday that Gautam Adani, and his nephew Sagar have not been charged with any violation of the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in the indictment that authorities filed in the New York court in an alleged bribery case.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were briefly adjourned in the morning session due to Opposition protest, and when the House re-assembled at 11.30 AM, there were identical scenes.

This prompted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings for the day, saying the "House is not in order".

(With agency inputs)