LK Advani: Bharat Ratna also an honour for my ideals, principles

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani said on Saturday (February 3) that the Bharat Ratna conferred on him was also an honour for the ideals and principles he strove to serve in life to the best of his ability.

"With utmost humility and gratitude, I accept the Bharat Ratna that has been conferred on me today," Advani said in a statement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the country's highest civilian honour.

Joining RSS

The 96-year-old said ever since he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at age 14, he has sought reward in only one thing – "in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country in whatever task life assigned to me".

He said what has inspired his life is the motto: "This life is not mine. My life is for my nation."

Saluting Vajpayee

Today, he said, he gratefully remembered two persons with whom he felt proud to work closely – Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Expressing his gratitude to millions of BJP workers, RSS volunteers and others with whom he had worked, Advani thanked President Droupadi Murmu and Modi for the honour.

Late wife

"I also express my deepest feelings for all members of my family, especially my dear departed wife Kamla. They have been the greatest source of strength and sustenance in my life," said Advani, a founder member of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a former deputy prime minister.

"May our great country progress to the pinnacle of greatness and glory," he said.