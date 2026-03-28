Live! Will finish Iran campaign within weeks, says US
Iran remains defiant, flatly denying Donald Trump's claim that negotiations are "going well"
Here is the top, trending news of Saturday, March 28, 2026, including Iran war, Indian politics, states' politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Read updates below.
Live Updates
- 28 March 2026 6:58 AM IST
Musk joined Trump-Modi phone call, says report
Billionaire Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this week, The New York Times reported.
Trump had called Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday, the first interaction between the two leaders since Israel and the US' military strikes on Iran began on February 28.
Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis, New York Times reported, quoting unnamed US officials.
“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI.
The New York Times report said the inclusion of Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world's richest man is back on better terms with the president.
Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force. The report said it is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke
- 28 March 2026 6:55 AM IST
Saudi, Israel must normalise ties, says Trump
US President Donald Trump has said that it will be time for Saudi Arabia and Israel to normalise ties after the war in Iran wraps up.
“It's now time,” Trump said at a Miami event sponsored by a Saudi sovereign wealth fund. “We've now taken them out, and they are out bigly. We got to get into the Abraham Accords.” Trump has been pressing Israel and Saudi Arabia, the two biggest powers in the Middle East, for years to normalise ties as part of his Abraham Accords efforts.
- 28 March 2026 6:50 AM IST
Will the war end in weeks? US says so
The US expects its campaign against Iran to wrap up within weeks, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said late Friday (March 27), even as violence across the region persists and Israel threatens to intensify its attacks on the Islamic Republic.
"When we are done with them in the next couple of weeks, they will be weaker than they've been in recent history," Rubio told reporters after meeting G7 foreign ministers in France.
Iran, meanwhile, remains defiant, flatly denying Donald Trump's claim that negotiations are "going well" and insisting no talks are underway.