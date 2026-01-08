LIVE: Top trending, news of January 8, 2026
Live Updates
- 8 Jan 2026 9:09 AM IST
Trump proposes increase in 2027 defence spending to USD 1.5 trillion
President Donald Trump on Wednesday proposed setting military spending at USD 1.5 trillion in 2027, citing “troubled and dangerous times.” Trump called for the massive surge in spending days after he ordered a US military operation to capture Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and spirit him out of the country to face drug trafficking charges in the United States. US forces continue to mass in the Caribbean Sea.
The 2026 military budget is set at USD 901 billion.
Trump in recent days has also called for taking over the Danish territory of Greenland for national security reasons and has suggested he's open to carrying out military operations in Colombia. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has ominously warned that longtime adversary Cuba “is in trouble.” “This will allow us to build the Dream Military' that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,” Trump said in a posting on Truth Social announcing his proposal.
He added that he feels comfortable surging spending on the military because of increased revenue created by his administration through tariffs imposed on friends and foes around the globe since his return to office.
- 8 Jan 2026 9:06 AM IST
Delhi demolition drive: Portion of mosque's property razed, claims Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that a portion of a Waqf-owned property of a mosque in Delhi was demolished and blamed the "black" Waqf (amendment) Act.
An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday triggered violence as many people hurled stones at police personnel amid a social media post claiming that the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished. Five police personnel were injured in stone pelting, prompting the police to lob tear gas shells.
"At 1:30 AM, the property of a mosque near Turkaman Gate was razed. It is a Waqf property as per a gazette notification of 1970. The demolition drive is just the beginning after passing the Waqf Act in Parliament. People should understand the happenings in the country and give a strong message to the ruling parties through their votes," Owaisi said addressing a rally on Wednesday for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar civic polls.
- 8 Jan 2026 8:46 AM IST
Veteran ecologist Madhav Gadgil passes away at 83 in Pune
Madhav Gadgil, the renowned ecologist, passed away in Pune on Wednesday night at the age of 83, after a brief illness.
"I am very sorry to share the sad news that my father, Madhav Gadgil, passed away late last night in Pune after a brief illness," his son, Siddhartha Gadgil, said in a statement.
Gadgil was widely known for his pioneering work on the Western Ghats and was the founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences. He also served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India.
- 8 Jan 2026 8:33 AM IST
Trump orders US withdrawal from 66 UN-linked global organisations
The Trump administration will withdraw from dozens of international organisations, including the UN's population agency and the UN treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, as the US further retreats from global cooperation.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday (January 7) signed an executive order suspending US support for 66 organisations, agencies and commissions following his instructions for his administration to review participation in and funding for all international organisations, including those affiliated with the United Nations, according to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a presidential decision that had not yet been publicly announced.
Most of the targets are UN-related agencies, commissions and advisory panels that focus on climate, labour and other issues that the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and “woke” initiatives.
- 8 Jan 2026 8:16 AM IST
4 killed in clashes between residents, mining operators in Afghanistan
Clashes between residents and operators of a gold mining company in northern Afghanistan left four people dead and five others injured, officials have said.
Three residents and one company employee were killed in the violence that occurred Tuesday in the Chah Ab district of Takhar province, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qane said. He did not specify what triggered the clashes or who owns the company.
In a statement, Qane said a company security employee and a resident were arrested in connection with the violence. He said security forces quickly restored order, and the deputy governor of Takhar had also visited the district to assess the situation. The company's operations have been suspended, Qane said.
Akbar Haqani, the provincial spokesman, said authorities visited the area where clashes erupted and further details will be released after officials conclude their investigation.
- 8 Jan 2026 8:14 AM IST
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Nashik
Four people, three of them from Rajasthan, were killed and six others injured in a head-on collision between two cars in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accident occurred on a national highway in Dindori taluka of the district, they said.
According to police, at around 3 pm, an Ertiga car going towards Peth from Nashik collided head-on with a Scorpio SUV coming from the opposite direction near Chachadgaon toll plaza, leaving four people dead.
The deceased were identified as Chogalal Hiralal Gurjar (75), Kishanlal Hiralal Gurjar (45) and Poonam Gurjar (40), all residents of Devgarh in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan. They were travelling in the SUV. Ertiga car driver, Shahrukh Khan Farakat Khan (28), a resident of Silvassa in Dadara & Nagar Haveli, also died in the crash, police said.
As many as six people received injuries in the accident, and they were admitted to Nashik District Hospital and a private hospital, according to police. Both vehicles were badly damaged in the accident.
- 8 Jan 2026 7:38 AM IST
Vedanta founder Anil Agarwal's son passes away after skiing accident in US
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agrawal’s 49-year-old son Agnivesh died on Wednesday (January ) in a New York hospital following a skiing accident. In an emotional post on X, Agarwal described it as “the darkest day” of his life, adding that the loss has shattered his family.
“Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon. He was just 49 years old, healthy, full of life, and dreams. Following a skiing accident in the US, he was recovering well in Mount Sinai Hospital, New York. We believed the worst was behind us. But fate had other plans, and a sudden cardiac arrest snatched our son away from us. No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend,” Agrawal wrote.
- 8 Jan 2026 7:37 AM IST
US seizes two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in Caribbean, North Atlantic
The US has seized an oil tanker linked to Venezuela after tracking it across the Atlantic, according to a social media post from US European Command, sais CNN.
Originally called the Bella 1, the tanker was sanctioned by the US in 2024 for operating within a “shadow fleet” of tankers transporting illicit oil. News of the seizure was first reported Wednesday by Reuters, which quoted two sources as saying the operation was being carried out by the Coast Guard and US military.
The Russian military had started to move around naval assets and a Russian submarine to protect the Bella 1 leading up to the US seizure of the tanker, according to a US official. But it’s unclear how close those vessels were to the tanker when it was seized on Wednesday, the source told Reuters.
- 8 Jan 2026 7:34 AM IST
Trump invites Colombian president to White House days after threatening military strike
US President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone on Wednesday about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, saying the two had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he'd invited the leader of the South American country to the White House.
“It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had,” Trump posted on his social media site Wednesday night.
"I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” he added. Trump said the meeting would take place at the White House.
- 8 Jan 2026 7:34 AM IST
Trump seeks USD 6.2 million in legal fees from Fani Willis' office over election interference case
US President Donald Trump is seeking more than $6.2 million in attorney fees and costs from the Fulton County District Attorney's office stemming from the election interference case brought against him and others that was recently dismissed.
Georgia state legislators last year passed a law that says that if a prosecutor is disqualified from a case because of their own improper conduct and the case is then dismissed, anyone charged in that case is entitled to recoup “all reasonable attorney's fees and costs incurred” in their defence.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office were removed from the case over an “appearance of impropriety” created by a romantic relationship she had with the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case. The prosecutor who took over the case late last year dismissed it in November.