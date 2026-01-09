LIVE: Today's top trending news
- 9 Jan 2026 10:48 AM IST
Madras High Court clears path for Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ with U/A certificate
In a major relief for fans of Tamil superstar Vijay, the Madras High Court on Friday (January 9) directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately issue a U/A certificate for his film Jana Nayagan, widely billed as his final cinematic outing before full-time politics.
Justice PT Asha quashed the CBFC's decision to refer the film to a revising committee, ruling that the process violated procedural norms as the producers were not properly notified. The court ordered the immediate granting of the U/A certificate, paving the way for the film's release. The bench strongly criticised the complaint against the film that triggered the delay, describing it as “dangerous” and warning that encouraging such complaints could open the floodgates for frivolous objections against movies.
Click here for more details.
- 9 Jan 2026 10:29 AM IST
TMC MPs detained outside Amit Shah’s office as ED raids on I-PAC spark showdown
The confrontation between the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) intensified on Friday (January 9), with several TMC MPs being detained after the political row spilled over to the office of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The escalation followed a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid a surprise visit to the residence of the I-PAC chief and the consultancy firm’s office during ED searches in Kolkata.
On Friday morning, eight Trinamool Congress MPs staged a sit-in protest outside Amit Shah’s office in the national capital, objecting to the ED raids conducted at the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office a day earlier.
Read full report here.
- 9 Jan 2026 10:01 AM IST
Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing 3 in Kyiv
Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, killing three and injuring at least 16 in the capital overnight into Friday, Ukrainian authorities said.
Russia also struck critical infrastructure in the western city of Lviv using an unidentified ballistic missile, said Mayor Andriy Sadoviy. The Western Command of Ukraine's Air Force later said the missile travelled at a speed of 13,000 kilometres per hour, and that the specific type of rocket was being investigated.
Several districts in Kyiv were hit in the attack, said Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko. In the Desnyanskyi district, a drone crashed onto the roof of a multi-storey building. At another address in the same district, the first two floors of a residential building were damaged as a result of the attack.
In Dnipro district, parts of a drone damaged a multi-storey building and a fire broke out. Running water and electricity were disrupted in parts of the capital as a result of the attack, Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
The attack took place just hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alerted the nation about Russia's intentions for a large-scale offensive. He said that Russia aimed to take advantage of the frigid weather in the capital, making roads and streets perilously icy.
- 9 Jan 2026 9:47 AM IST
Delhi reels under biting cold as mercury plunges to season's lowest
Delhi recorded its coldest morning of this winter season on Friday, with a biting chill gripping the city as the minimum temperature plunged to its lowest level so far, even as trace rainfall was reported at several places across the national capital.
The minimum temperature settled at 4.6 degrees Celsius, about 2.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal, marking the coldest morning of the season.
Weather stations across the city also reported trace rainfall during the early hours, adding to the wintry conditions.
Station-wise data showed that Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, 2.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal, while Palam logged 5.0 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees below normal. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal, while the Ridge station reported 5.4 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal.
- 9 Jan 2026 9:41 AM IST
Only Supreme Court can rein in ED: Sibal after raids on I-PAC
A day after the ED conducted searches at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and the residence of its director Pratik Jain in Kolkata, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday said federalism is at ED's mercy and asserted that only the Supreme Court can rein in the probe agency.
Sibal's remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) action in West Bengal ignited high drama, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unexpectedly storming into the sites during raids, alleging that the central agency was trying to seize the TMC's sensitive data ahead of the high-stakes state polls.
The ED, which maintained that the searches were part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam, accused Banerjee of obstructing a lawful investigation and claimed that she and the state police forcibly removed "key evidence" during the raids.
In a post on X, Sibal said, "Only Supreme Court can rein in ED. Every opposition state, every significant opposition leader is targeted. What is happening in West Bengal is truly disturbing! That too in the midst of an impending election." "Federalism is at ED's mercy!" the Rajya Sabha MP said.
- 9 Jan 2026 9:03 AM IST
FIR against four for raising over Rs 4 cr illegally to ‘support’ Palestine
Four persons have been booked in Maharashtra’s Beed district for allegedly collecting more than Rs 4 crore fraudulently by claiming the money would support Palestine amid the war with Israel, a police official said.
Since fighting between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, 2023, the overall Palestinian death toll stands at 71,391, while another 1,71,279 have been wounded. More than 400 deaths have been reported since a ceasefire was reached to halt fighting in Gaza in October 2025.
“Local police and its anti-terrorism unit had specific information about suspected terror funding. A search was conducted at Patrud village in Majalgaon. The accused have collected over Rs 4 crore under the pretext of support to Palestine," the official said on Thursday.
“The money was collected in the bank account of a trust not registered with the charity commissioner. This makes the collection of funds illegal. A case of cheating and fraud has been registered by Majalgaon rural police against the four, two of whom have been arrested,” he said.
Police are verifying if the accused have links with any proscribed organisation and if the amount collected by them was part of terror funding, the official added.
- 9 Jan 2026 9:02 AM IST
Andamans to host 2nd edition of seafood festival on Jan 15-16
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration will organise the second edition of the ‘Sea Food Festival’ on January 15-16 at the Marina Park here, officials said on Friday.
The festival will be a culinary extravaganza featuring a wide range of seafood delicacies for citizens and tourists, accompanied by music and promotion of local culture.
It will be jointly organised by the department of fisheries in association with the directorate of information, publicity and tourism (IP&T) and with financial support from the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), Hyderabad.
"We aim to promote seafood consumption culture and Tuna Cluster Development in the islands. Food lovers, chefs and bloggers from across the world are invited to visit Andaman and be part of this culinary festival," a senior IP&T officer said.
The two-day event will showcase the rich seafood diversity of the islands and highlight fisheries-based livelihoods. It will feature cultural programmes, seafood cooking demonstrations, public competitions, and interactive sessions.
- 9 Jan 2026 8:50 AM IST
Two Indians living illegally in US arrested for cocaine smuggling
Two Indians, living illegally in the US, have been arrested by federal authorities for smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck.
Gurpreet Singh, 25, and Jasveer Singh, 30, were arrested by local authorities in Putnam County, Indiana on January 4 for narcotics trafficking.
The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said this week that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has lodged arrest detainers for them. The agency noted that the two men, who entered the US illegally, were arrested for smuggling more than 300 pounds of cocaine inside a semi-truck in Putnam County, Indiana.
Both individuals were given commercial drivers licences issued by the state of California. Gurpreet Singh had illegally entered the US on March 11, 2023 near Lukeville, Arizona and was released into the country under the Biden administration. He freely admitted to law enforcement that he was a citizen of India and illegally in the US, the DHS said.
Jasveer Singh illegally entered the US on March 21, 2017 near Otay Mesa, California. He was arrested on December 5 last year for receiving stolen property in San Bernardino, California.
- 9 Jan 2026 8:48 AM IST
Indore collector draws flak for visiting RSS office
The Congress has criticised the collector of Indore for visiting the local office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, dubbing him a “BJP worker".
Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital and the country’s cleanest city for almost a decade now, is in the news for seven deaths due to water contamination in its Bhagirathpura area.
Collector Shivam Verma is “working like a BJP worker”, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari said on Thursday.
Verma, along with Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, had visited the “Sudarshan” office in Pant Vaidya Colony here on Wednesday night and discussed various issues, including the Bhagirathpura contaminated water tragedy, with RSS Malwa prant pracharak Raj Mohan Singh, claimed Patwari. Pictures and videos of the visit went viral on social media.
“Bhargav took Verma to the RSS office. The collector has shown he is not an administrative officer. He is working as a BJP member. If you go to the offices of political parties while on duty, remember, Congress workers will correct your working style,” Patwari said while addressing his colleagues in Sanwer.
“The collector should be working in his office, meeting with the chief secretary, and discussing matters with ministers and officials. People are dying in Indore, there is contaminated water everywhere, and the level of corruption is unimaginable. However, the collector is not working. He is going to the RSS office to mark his attendance for the BJP,” Patwari alleged.
- 9 Jan 2026 8:46 AM IST
Puri Jagannath temple authorities face flak for Rs 500 parking fee
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration’s (SJTA) decision to charge Rs 500 parking fee for four-wheelers at its guest houses for devotees here has triggered strong opposition from tourists, servitors and political leaders.
In a notification, the SJTA said guests staying at its four Bhakta Nivases (guest houses) would have to pay Rs 500, including 18 per cent GST, for parking a four-wheeler for 24 hours.
SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was aimed at ensuring structured parking management and better organisation of parking spaces, adding that it would improve convenience for visitors.
However, following objections from various quarters, Puri district Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who is also the deputy chief administrator of the SJTA, said the administration would reconsider the decision.
"We will reconsider the parking fee. I will get back to you after taking up the matter with the authority," he told reporters on Thursday.
Puri BJD MLA Sunil Kumar Mohanty demanded an immediate rollback, saying hotels in Puri and elsewhere in the country do not charge guests separately for parking. "It must be withdrawn immediately," he said.