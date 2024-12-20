Live-in relationships not part of our culture, harm sex ratio: Nitin Gadkari

Live-in relationships are not part of our culture and will destroy our society one day, declared BJP veteran and Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a podcast with a YouTuber, Gadkari termed live-in relationships as "wrong". In his view, live-in relationships dismantle the societal structure and harm the sex ratio.

"If allowed, they could potentially force future governments to consider allowing men to have two wives," he added. Gadkari's remarks have gone viral on social media.

Further, he said live-in relationships will destroy society pointing out that there are certain rules which should be followed. The Union minister also opposed same-sex marriage as well saying it would lead to the collapse of the social structure.

Also watch: Fear of love and loving in India "What will be the future of those children? If you dismantle the societal structure, what kind of impact will it have on people?" he asked. "If you say you've had children for fun and then just look on without responsibility, this won't work," he pointed out. Also read: Law does not recognise live-in relationships as marriage, rules Kerala HC UK experience According to Gadkari, when he visited the British Parliament in London, he had asked the UK Prime Minister and the foreign minister about the major issues facing their country. Gadkari told the YouTuber that the biggest problem in European countries is that men and women are not interested in getting married and are opting for live-in relationships. This was causing a population crisis with a skewed sex ratio in European countries, he added. Balancing sex ratio There is a need to balance the sex ratio in the country, he asserted. And, if it reaches a point where there are 1,500 women and only 1,000 men, "we may have to allow men to have two wives, observed the minister. Also Watch| U'khand: Women activists oppose new rule on live-in-relationship Meanwhile, Uttarakhand, which has a BJP-led government, has passed a law that makes the registration of live-in relationships mandatory or else the couple will have to face six months mandatory jail time.



