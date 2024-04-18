List of world's best 20 airports: Doha No. 1; Delhi tops in India and South Asia

Doha’s Hamad International Airport in Qatar has edged 12-time winner Singapore’s Changi Airport to bag the ‘World’s Best Airport 2024’ award in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024.

Doha, which was second last year, won at the World Airport Awards, held at Passenger Terminal EXPO in Frankfurt, Germany on April 17. Hamad International Airport also won awards for the World’s Best Airport Shopping and the Best Airport in the Middle East, Skytrax said.

4 Indian airports in top 100 list

The 2023 Airport of the Year and 12-times previous winner, Singapore Changi Airport, achieved second place in the global ranking, winning awards for the Best Airport in Asia and the World’s Best Airport Immigration Service.

Seoul Incheon Airport, which moved up to third place in the global survey rankings, was named the World’s Most Family Friendly Airport for 2024.

Tokyo Haneda Airport was No. 4 in the global ranking and maintained further outstanding results, being declared the World’s Cleanest Airport, the World’s Best Domestic Airport and as delivering the World’s Best Airport PRM & Accessible Facilities.

Delhi International Airport was again triumphant as the Best Airport in India and South Asia, and its GMR parent, Hyderabad International Airport, was named Best Airport Staff Service in India and South Asia. Bengaluru International Airport won the award for Best Regional Airport in India & South Asia. Delhi is ranked 36th in the world and Bengaluru is at 59th spot. Hyderabad at 61st and Mumbai (95th) are the only other Indian airports that feature in the 100 best airports in the world list announced by Skytrax.

How the best airport is picked

According to Skytrax, the awards are based on the World Airport Survey questionnaires completed by over 100 nationalities of airport customers during the survey period, which operated from August 2023 to March 2024. The survey evaluated the customer experience across airport service and product key performance indicators – from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, and security/immigration through to departure at the gate.

The World’s top 20 airports for 2024

1. Doha Hamad Airport (2)

2. Singapore Changi Airport (1)

3. Seoul Incheon Airport (4)

4. Tokyo Haneda Airport (3)

5. Tokyo Narita Airport (9)

6. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (5)

7. Dubai Airport (17)

8. Munich Airport (7)

9. Zurich Airport (8)

10. Istanbul Airport (6)

11. Hong Kong Airport (33)

12. Rome Fiumicino Airport (13)

13. Vienna Airport (11)

14. Helsinki-Vantaa (12)

15. Madrid-Barajas (10)

16. Centrair Nagoya Airport (16)

17. Vancouver Airport (20)

18. Kansai Airport (15)

19. Melbourne Airport (19)

20. Copenhagen Airport (14)

The highest-ranked airports by passenger numbers in 2024 are:

70+ million passengers – Tokyo International Airport (Haneda)

60 to 70 million passengers – Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

50 to 60 million passengers – Singapore Changi Airport

40 to 50 million passengers – Hamad International Airport

30 to 40 million passengers – Narita International Airport

20 to 30 million passengers – Zurich Airport

10 to 20 million passengers – Helsinki-Vantaa Airport

5 to 10 million passengers – Chubu Centrair International Airport

Less than 5 million passengers – Durban King Shaka International Airport