Light diyas, celebrate Ram temple consecration like Diwali: PM Modi at Cabinet meeting

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked his Cabinet colleagues to celebrate the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 like Diwali by lighting up diyas at their homes and also feed the poor, sources said.

He made these remarks at the Union Cabinet meeting amid a nationwide religious fervour in the run-up to the ceremony which he will be attending.

Cabinet ministers, sources said, have also been urged to visit the temple along with devotees from their respective states after January 22.

With the exercise by Hindutva organisations to mobilise the masses ahead of the ceremony drawing positive response, the BJP-led NDA believes the event will add to the popular appeal for the temple and may help it in the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.

The BJP has already mobilised its members across the country to facilitate people's visit to Ayodhya and stay in the holy town after the ceremony. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)