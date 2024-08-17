Let's unite and work to confront pressing challenges: PM Modi tells Global South

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the countries of the Global South to work unitedly in dealing with food and energy security crises and challenges of terrorism as he flagged concerns over consequences of "uncertainties" around the world.

In his opening address at the third edition of the Voice of Global South Summit hosted by India virtually, Modi said India will make an initial contribution of USD 25 million to the 'Social Impact Fund' that aims to develop digital public infrastructure (DPI) in the Global South.

The prime minister reaffirmed India's commitment to sharing its capabilities with the Global South or the developing countries to promote mutual trade, and inclusive development, and to achieve sustainable development goals.

Modi said there has been an "atmosphere of uncertainty" around the world and it has not yet fully come out of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding new challenges to development are being faced due to wars.

"We are already facing the challenges of climate change, and now there are also concerns about health security, food security, and energy security," he said.

"Terrorism, extremism and separatism remain serious threats to our societies. Technology divide and new economic and social challenges related to technology are also emerging," the prime minister said.

He said the global governance and financial institutions formed in the last century have been unable to fight the challenges of this century.

"It is the need of the hour that the countries of the Global South unite, stand together in one voice and become each other's strength. Let us learn from each other's experiences." "Let us share our capabilities. Let us together take our resolutions to fruition. Let us together get recognition for two-thirds of humanity," Modi said.

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice, flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

As G20 president last year, India focused on issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access with an aim to benefit the Global South.

Modi also elaborated on the importance of cooperation in the area of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).

"The contribution of Digital Public Infrastructure that is DPI in inclusive development is no less than a revolution. The Global DPI Repository, created under our G-20 presidency, was the first ever multilateral consensus on DPI," he said.

"We are happy that agreements have been signed to share the 'India Stack' with 12 partners from the Global South. To accelerate DPI in the Global South, we have created a Social Impact Fund. India will make an initial contribution of USD 25 million to it," the prime minister said.

Modi also listed various frameworks for cooperation with the Global South.

"In the last few years, our cooperation has been boosted in areas of infrastructure, digital and energy connectivity," he said.

"Under mission LiFE, we are prioritising roof-top solar and renewable power generation not only in India but also in partner countries. We have shared our experience on financial inclusion and last-mile delivery," Modi said.

India has taken the initiative of connecting various countries of the Global South with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

"Our partnership has made significant progress in the areas of education, capacity building and skilling," the prime minister said.

The Mission LiFE or Life-style For Environment is an India-led initiative aimed at promoting action to protect and preserve the environment.

Modi also highlighted the priority India has attached towards the Global South during its G-20 presidency.

"In 2022, when India assumed the G-20 presidency, we had resolved to give a new shape to the G-20. The Voice of Global South Summit became a platform where we openly discussed the problems and priorities related to development," he said.

The prime minister said India prepared the G-20 agenda based on the hopes, aspirations and priorities of the Global South and took forward the grouping with an inclusive and development-focused approach.

"The biggest example of this was the historic moment when the African Union assumed permanent membership in the G-20," he said.

In a significant milestone under India's G20 presidency, the African Union became the new permanent member of the grouping in the first expansion of the influential bloc since its inception in 1999.

"The Voice of Global South Summit is a platform where we are giving voice to the needs and aspirations of those who have been unheard till now. I believe that our strength lies in our unity, and with the power of this unity we are moving towards a new direction," Modi said. PTI

