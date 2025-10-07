LeT deputy chief threatens PM Modi, blames India for floods, says report

Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LeT) deputy chief and a key plotter of the Pahalgam terror attack, Saifullah Kasuri, has said in a purported video that he will request Pakistan Army Chief, whom he referred to as “Field Marshall”, to teach a lesson to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported ANI.

The report further stated that in the video, widely circulating across Pakistan-based social media channels, Saifullah Kasuri said that he was acting "in the name of flood relief work," and vowed to retaliate for floods that recently struck several regions of Pakistan.

"I request our supreme leader, Field Marshal Asim Munir, to teach a lesson to PM Modi like we did on May 10, 2025,” said Saifullah Kasuri as quoted by ANI.

Accuses India of causing floods in Pakistan

Saifullah Kasuri, who works under the instructions of LeT founder Hafiz Saeed's top aides, also accused India of "doing water terrorism" and alleged that India intentionally triggered the flooding in Pakistan through "uncontrolled water release."

The Let deputy chief’s comments come days after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on September 26, raised the Indus Water Treaty issue and alleged that India’s suspension of the treaty was a violation of its provisions.

What Pak PM said on Indus Water Treaty

"India's unilateral and illegal attempt to hold the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance defies the provisions of the treaty itself as well as the norms of International law. Pakistan has made it abundantly clear that we will defend the inseparable right of our people on these waters. To us, any violation of the treaty represents an act of war," Shehbaz Sharif said during his address at the UN General Debate, as quoted by ANI.

India placed the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan in abeyance, following the killing of 26 civilians in a terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, 2023.

What is Indus Water Treaty

The Indus Waters Treaty, established in September 1960 with the assistance of the World Bank, governs the management of the water resources from the Indus River system.

Under the agreement, control over the waters of the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers was allocated to India, while Pakistan received rights to the waters of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers.

Despite enduring multiple conflicts and heightened tensions, the treaty has continued to function for more than six decades.

However, the treaty has faced criticism within India, with concerns raised over its perceived unfairness regarding the distribution of water rights. Officials have noted that Pakistan appears to be using the treaty process as a tool to distract from its alleged support of terrorism, describing any arbitration efforts as a "desperate attempt" to escape accountability.