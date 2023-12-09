Lekhi denies answering LS question; MEA clarifies after Oppn seeks probe

Hours after the Opposition called for a probe into who approved the answer to a question in the Lok Sabha on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said a technical correction was being made in the records. The written answer to the question, uploaded on the Lok Sabha’s website, was attributed to Lekhi.

The unstarred question No. 980, titled “Declaration of Hamas as Terrorist Organisation”, was put by Congress MP Kumbakudi Sudhakaran. The question was answered on Friday (December 8) and it figures on the list of unstarred questions on the Lok Sabha website.

Sudhakaran, who represents Kannur in the Lok sabha, had asked whether the government had any proposal to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation in India, and if so, the details thereof and if not, the reasons therefore. He had also asked whether the government of Israel has raised any demand with the government of India to declare Hamas a terrorist organisation, if so, the details thereof.

“Designation of an organisation as terrorist is covered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and declaring any organisation as terrorist is considered as per the provisions of the Act by the relevant government departments,” the answer to the question mentioned.

Lekhi’s denial

Both the Lok Sabha and the External Affairs Ministry websites had the question mentioned in the name of Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi. However, Lekhi on Saturday said she did not approve any answer to such a question on declaring Hamas a terrorist organisation.

“You have been misinformed as I have not signed any paper with this question and this answer,” the Minister of State for External Affairs said in response to a post on X.

Hours later, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi clarified that a technical correction was being made mentioning V Muraleedharan’s name as the minister who replied to the Parliament question on the designation of Hamas. Both Lekhi and Muraleedharan are ministers of state in the MEA.