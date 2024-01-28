Legislative debates have been reduced to quarrels: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said debates, which are the cornerstone of democracy, have been reduced to quarrels and the presiding officers of legislative bodies should invoke their authority to ensure decorum.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 84th All India Presiding Officers' Conference, he said disruptions in legislative bodies was a painful scenario.

"It is no secret that disturbances and disruptions are planned, at whose behest placards are printed and slogans coined. Political weaponry is counter productive and had no place in our system," he said.

The erosion of the public's faith in representative bodies and representatives is "cancerous" for the society, he said.

The presiding officers should engage in stock-taking and invoke authority to ensure decorum. They must do correctional therapy to stop degeneration, he said.

The vice president also said the presiding officers should ensure blossoming and nurturing of the first time legislators.

"The presiding officers are guardians of the democratic pillars," he said.

"Be receptive to the other's point of view. Debates are the cornerstone of democracy. They have been reduced to quarrels and it is a painful scenario," Dhankhar said.

He also said the website of Parliament will have all laws and acts enacted so far and people will have access to them.

The incidences of indiscipline and unbecoming demeanour are on the rise and pride is taken in disruptions, he lamented.

"This is disturbing and calls for an introspection to find a way out," Dhankhar said.

It is essential for the presiding officers of both houses of a legislature to work in tandem, he added. PTI

