Leave Syria quickly: India issues midnight travel advisory

Amid growing concerns over the worsening situation in Syria, the Centre has issued a late-night advisory urging all Indian citizens to "completely avoid travel to Syria until further notice."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement providing an emergency helpline number and email ID while appealing to Indians currently in Syria to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus.

The advisory strongly recommended that those able to leave Syria should do so at the earliest available opportunity via commercial flights. For those unable to depart, the MEA advised exercising maximum caution, minimizing movements, and prioritizing personal safety.

The emergency contact details: Helpline number (also available on WhatsApp): +963 993385973

Emergency email ID: hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in

Situation alarming

Syria is experiencing political upheaval as the Russia- and Iran-backed regime of President Bashar al-Assad faces onslaught from rebel groups and militias supported by Turkey. Opposition forces have launched a rapid offensive, capturing key cities such as Aleppo and Hama, and advancing toward Homs, thereby threatening Assad's control over central regions of the country, as per a Reuters report.

The rapid offensive has displaced approximately 280,000 people since November 27, according to the United Nations.



