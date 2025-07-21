Leaders wish Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on 83rd birthday

Birthday wishes poured in for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as he turned 83 today (July 21).

Leaders cutting across party lines extended their heartfelt wishes to the octogenarian politician for his impeccable leadership skills.

Modi, Rahul wish Kharge

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, conveyed his birthday wishes to Kharge, his counterpart in Rajya Sabha, saying his leadership, commitment, and dedication to the people of India "inspires us all".

In a post on X, Rahul said, "Wishing Congress President Kharge Ji a very happy birthday! Your leadership, commitment, and dedication to the people of India inspire us all. May you be blessed with good health and happiness."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Kharge on his birthday and wished him a long and healthy life. "Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi said on X.

'Visionary leader'

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal greeted Kharge and lauded his leadership.

"His rise from humble origins to the pinnacle of the party is a testament to his hard work and leadership qualities. Since he has assumed office, our party has also made notable strides in our fight for justice, democracy and protecting the Constitution," Venugopal said.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also wished Kharge on his birthday.

"Wishing our visionary leader, AICC President shri Kharge Ji good health, happiness, and many more years in the service of the Nation and people," Reddy said on X.

Grassroots to national leadership

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on X, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Congress Party's National President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Kharge ji on his birthday."

"The commitment, dedication and fighting spirit with which you have worked for public service, protection of constitutional values and social justice is an inspiration for all of us," he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar greeted Kharge and said that over the years, he has witnessed Kharge's deep commitment to the people and to the ideals of the Congress Party.

"Your journey from the grassroots to national leadership is an inspiration to all of us in public life. For Karnataka and for India, you remain a pillar of strength and wisdom. Wishing good health and many more years in the service of the nation," Shivakumar said on X.

Congress hails Kharge's service

Congress media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said on X, "A very Happy Birthday to our respected Kharge Sahib. His experience and his perspective are a source of guidance for all of us." In a post on its official X handle, the Congress extended birthday greetings to the party president.

"A relentless champion of justice and equality, he leads the party with unparalleled courage, wisdom, and political acumen. His inspiring leadership strengthens our resolve to uphold the Constitution with unwavering integrity," the party said.

His faith and commitment to democracy and decades of distinguished public service make him a true icon, the Congress said.

"Wishing you good health, immense happiness, and many more years of bold, visionary leadership," it said.

Stalin praises Kharge

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin also greeted Kharge and said he has been pivotal in strengthening the INDIA bloc by standing firm against forces that seek to sow division and weaken our unity.

"Wishing you enduring resolve, good health, and wisdom as you continue to uphold the dignity and collective will of the people," Stalin said.

Kerala Chief Pinarayi Vijayan also wished Kharge. "Birthday greetings to Congress President Kharge. Wishing you a joyous and healthy life ahead," Vijayan said on X.

NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar greeted Kharge and hailed his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies)