Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested in Dubai by Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) The Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Rajasthan Police has arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara Gang who was detained in Dubai, an official said on Friday.

The AGTF team brought the accused Aditya Jain alias Tony to Jaipur from Dubai, he said.

Additional Director General (AGTF) Dinesh M.N. said that the accused used to arrange for threat calls for the gang while sitting abroad.

"Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang would make threat calls to wealthy businessmen and demand ransom. If the ransom was not paid, the gang members would open fire on the targeted person," he said.

The ADG said that an "Interpol Reference" was sent to UAE through CBI for information about his location and an Interpol Red Notice was issued against Jain through CBI Delhi.

The Crime Branch sent Additional SP Siddhant Sharma, Inspectors Ravindra Pratap and Sunil Jangid and Head Constable Ramesh Kumar to Dubai on March 31.

He said that upon receiving information of Jain's plan to flee, the Crime Branch of Jaipur continuously corresponded through CBI which established coordination with Dubai through Interpol and got the accused Aditya Jain detained there.

After this, the team of the Crime Branch went to Dubai and brought the accused Jain to India in which CBI New Delhi also played an important role, the ADG said.

He said that seven cases are registered against Aditya Jain in various districts of Rajasthan related to crimes like kidnapping, rape, extortion, possession of illegal weapons and providing mobile phones and other materials illegally to criminals lodged in jail.

"Aditya Jain was the main source of providing phone numbers and family details of the businessmen to be targeted for extortion to the Lawrence Bishnoi/Rohit Godara gang. Jain used to connect with various active members of the Bishnoi gang. On Bishnoi's instructions, Jain would make threatening calls to wealthy businessmen through WhatsApp/Signal VOIP calls," he said.

"On non-payment of extortion money, he would send sharpshooters to open fire on the target. The gang members made videos of the incidents and posted them on social media, taking responsibility for the murder in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi group. They use to do it to terrorise the other targeted victims," Dinesh MN said.

He said that the gang has recently committed several high-profile crimes and made several extortion calls using WhatsApp and VPN.

"The biggest challenge for the law enforcement agencies has been that most of the active members of the gang have fled abroad and are carrying out their criminal activities from there," he said. PTI

