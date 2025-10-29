Lawrence Bishnoi gang kills Indian-origin businessman in Canada

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has shot dead an Indian-origin industrialist in Canada after he refused to pay extortion money. The incident took place on Monday (October 27).

The incident comes a day after Jagga, an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the US, was arrested by police in Rajasthan.

The gang claimed responsibility for the murder of the Abbotsford-based industrialist Darshan Singh Sahasi. The post was made by Goldy Dhillon, a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Killed over extortion demand

The gang claimed that Sahasi,68, was involved in the drug business and demanded money from him. When Sahasi refused to pay, the gang killed him, reported NDTV.

The report further stated that the assassin was waiting outside Sahasi’s residence in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday morning.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooter was waiting for Sahasi to come out of the house and get inside his car, parked on the side of the road near his house. The moment he got into the car, the shooter opened fire and fled from the spot.

Sahasi suffered serious injuries. Despite the efforts of the first responders, he could not be revived.

Sahasi migrated to Canada in 1991

Sahasi, who migrated to Canada in 1991, initially did odd jobs. He later acquired a struggling textile recycling unit and turned it into a global company.

According to an NDTV report, he also engaged in philanthropic activities. The murder has caused severe outrage within the Punjabi community in Abbotsford and Canada.

Describing the incident as a serious threat to the safety of Indian immigrants in Canada, several community leaders demanded that the police take immediate action.

Firing outside singer’s house

Meanwhile, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang also claimed responsibility for firing outside the residence of Punjabi singer Channi Nattan.

Gang member Goldy Dhillon said in a social media post that the firing took place because Nattan was developing close ties with singer Sardar Khera.

Dhillon said that the gang has no personal enmity with Nattan, but warned that any singer who works with Khera will be responsible for the consequences they face.

Who are the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Listed as a terrorist entity in Canada, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang reportedly has links with over 700 shooters in the world. It has been involved in several high-profile murders, including the assassination of rapper and politician Sidhu Moosewala.

It has also threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan and is allegedly has connections with the pro-Khalistan movement.