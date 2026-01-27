Today’s news LIVE: Jan 27 | Carney calls Trump's tariff threats bluster
- 27 Jan 2026 6:54 AM IST
Carney calls Trump's tariff threats bluster ahead of US-Canada free trade talks
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday some of US President Donald Trump's threats should be viewed as prepositioning ahead of negotiations to renew the free trade pact between the two large trading partners.
Carney noted they are entering a review of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement this year and said he expects a "robust review”. “The president is a strong negotiator, and some of these comments and positioning should be viewed in the broader context of that,” Carney said.
Trump threatened this past weekend to impose a 100% tariff on goods imported from Canada if America's northern neighbour went ahead with a trade deal with Beijing, something Carney said Canada has no interest in.
Carney has said his recent agreement with China merely cuts tariffs on a few sectors that were recently hit with tariffs.
In 2024, Canada mirrored the United States by putting a 100% tariff on electric vehicles from Beijing and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum. China had responded by imposing 100% import taxes on Canadian canola oil and meal and 25% on pork and seafood.
Breaking with the United States this month during a visit to Beijing, Carney cut its 100% tariff on Chinese electric cars in return for lower tariffs on those Canadian products.
- 27 Jan 2026 6:53 AM IST
India more than good friend, a trusted strategic partner: Israeli minister
At a function marking India's 77th Republic Day, Israel's Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said his country attaches utmost importance to its ties with New Delhi, describing India as a strategic partner.
Zohar on Monday told the gathering that India’s Republic Day celebrations had also become a special day for Israelis, as Israel announced recovering the remains of the last hostage in Gaza from the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.
"Today is also a special day for us. Our last hostage, Ran Gvili, came back home. This is something that all of the country is so happy about and it comes with your special day. I think it means a lot about the great relationship between the countries. Your happiness is also our happiness," the Israeli minister said.
In a dastardly terror attack, Hamas killed about 1,200 Israelis and took 251 living and dead people as hostages on October 7, 2023.
"India is a nation with a story of freedom, resilience, and spirit that inspires so many Israelis. For us, Israelis, India is far more than a good friend. India is a strategic partner that we can trust," Zohar told the gathering of about three hundred people.
- 27 Jan 2026 6:51 AM IST
8 killed in fire at twin warehouses in Bengal's South 24 Parganas
At least eight people were killed and several others went missing after a fire erupted in two adjoining warehouses in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Monday, police said.
The blaze in the twin units in the Najirabad area within Narendrapur police station limits, on the outskirts of Kolkata, was brought under control after a seven-hour firefight. However, pockets of fire in certain parts still raged, a senior police officer said.
While three badly charred bodies were recovered around 5 pm during a search operation in the adjacent godowns, five more bodies were discovered later, the officer said.
Baruipur police district SP Shubhendu Kumar said the identity of the eight deceased could not be ascertained as the bodies were charred beyond recognition. "Whether more people were trapped and killed in the blaze will be known only after the debris is completely cleared and the pockets of fire are completely put out by the fire brigade", he said.
Initially, six people were reported missing, but families of those trapped said the number could be more than, 10 as the two warehouses housed labourers employed by a decorating firm and a popular momo chain, police said.
- 27 Jan 2026 6:51 AM IST
Punjab: Parents of gangster Goldy Brar arrested in extortion case
The parents of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar have been arrested in a 2024 extortion case in Punjab's Muktsar district on Monday, a senior police official said.
Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said Brar's father Shamsher Singh and his mother Preetpal Kaur have been arrested. They have a house in Adesh Nagar in Muktsar, the SSP said. Originally, the family hails from Faridkot district.
The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Muktsar resident in 2024. Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooselwala in 2022. Brar had earlier claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder.
The Punjab Police action came amid its ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the state. Police had identified and mapped locations linked to 1,200 associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters and their 600 family members allegedly involved in criminal activities under this crackdown.
Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is believed to be in the US at present.
- 27 Jan 2026 6:50 AM IST
US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East as tensions with Iran remain high
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying warships have arrived in the Middle East, bringing a renewed potential that President Donald Trump could opt to order airstrikes on Iran over its crackdown on protesters.
The carrier, along with three destroyers, “is currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability,” US Central Command said Monday on social media.
The strike group was in the Indian Ocean, Central Command said, and not in the Arabian Sea, which borders Iran. It will bring thousands of additional service members to the region, which has not had a US aircraft carrier since the USS Gerald R Ford was ordered in October to sail to the Caribbean as part of a pressure campaign on then-Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Trump told reporters last week that the ships were sent to the region “just in case”. “We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it,” he said.
Trump earlier had threatened military action if Iran carried out mass executions of prisoners or killed peaceful demonstrators during a crackdown on protests that began in late December. At least 5,973 people have been killed and more than 41,800 detained, according to activists. The official Iranian death toll is far lower, at 3,117 dead.