‘Last-ditch attempt to hide Modi’s real face’: Oppn slams SBI’s electoral bond plea

Opposition leaders on Monday (March 4) slammed the government over the State Bank of India moving Supreme Court seeking an extension of time to disclose electoral bond details.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed it a “last-ditch attempt” before the Lok Sabha polls to hide Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “real face”, while CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the move raises “suspicious apprehensions”.

The SBI on Monday moved Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose the details of each electoral bond encashed by political parties. In its verdict last month, the top court directed the SBI to furnish the details to the poll panel by March 6.

“Right of people”

In a post in Hindi on X, Rahul said, “Narendra Modi has put his entire force in order to hide the ‘donation business’. When the Supreme Court has stated that it is the right of the people of the country to know the truth about electoral bonds, then why does the SBI not want this information to be made public before the elections?”

Asking for time till June 30 to provide information that can be retrieved in one click shows that the whole matter is fishy, he claimed.

“Every independent organization of the country is becoming part of the ‘Modani family’ in trying to cover up their corruption,” Rahul alleged, adding, “This is the ‘last-ditch attempt’ to hide Modi’s ‘real face’ before the elections.”

“Bottomless coffers”

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, also slammed the government over the issue. “Aap chronology samjhiye [understand the chronology]: first elections, then disclosure of electoral bonds. What makes the ruling party so nervous about revealing the source of its bottomless campaign finance coffers?” he posted on X.

“Remember that the analysis of direct campaign donations and electoral trust donations revealed that 30 plus firms that had been raided by the ED/IT/CBI donated Rs 335 crore to the BJP after the raids. The BJP got the majority (60 plus %) of its campaign funds from electoral bonds. What ill-deeds of the Modi Sarkar will the disclosure of the electoral bonds funds reveal?” Ramesh posted.