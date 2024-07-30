Karnataka: Landslide hits Bengaluru-Mangaluru Highway; traffic affected

Motorists suffered minor injuries after multiple vehicles were hit by a massive landslide on National Highway 75 in Hassan district, Karnataka, on Tuesday (July 30). The drivers were promptly rescued and transported to hospitals, as per local reports.

The landslide, which buried two large vehicles and a car, took place in Doddathappale village near Sakleshpur in Hassan district.

Traffic disrupted

Traffic on the highway was severely disrupted, causing vehicles to be backed up for several km for a few hours on Tuesday morning. Previous day, July 29, a landslide near Harle estate resulted in part of the road collapsing, affecting connectivity. The landslide in Doddathappale village came after another incident on the same stretch on July 18, which led district authorities to restrict vehicle movement in the ghat section to between 6 am and 6 pm.