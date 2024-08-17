Land for job scam: Court reserves order on ED chargesheet against Lalu, Tejashwi

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on August 24 its order on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate against ex-Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and eight others in the alleged land for job scam case.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne on Saturday reserved the order on the prosecution complaint (ED's equivalent to a chargesheet) after hearing the arguments from the probe agency.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that there was sufficient evidence against the accused persons to prosecute them.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed before the court on August 6.

The ED filed its cases based on an FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case pertains to Group-D appointments made in West Central Zone of the railways based in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, during Lalu Prasad's tenure as the railway minister from 2004 to 2009 in return for land parcels gifted or transferred by the recruits in the name of the RJD supremo's family or associates, the ED said.

