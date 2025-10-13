Jolt for Lalu, Tejashwi as Delhi court frames charges in IRCTC scam ahead of Bihar polls

Ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, the RJD suffered a major setback with a Delhi court framing charges against party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi and their son Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, for their alleged involvement in the IRCTC scam. The development has set the stage for a trial before the Assembly elections in Bihar.

Charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating

The common charges framed by special judge Vishal Gogne include criminal conspiracy and cheating against Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav in the case, which stems from alleged irregularities in the grant of operational contracts of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm. The court framed charges against Lalu Prasad under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges, and a detailed order is awaited. The development comes days after the court, on September 24, directed all accused persons to appear physically for its order on framing charges.

Also Read: Family feud in RJD? Rohini posts cryptic tweets; Tej Pratap backs her

Rigged tenders, says CBI

The CBI stated in its chargesheet that a conspiracy was hatched between 2004 and 2014 in pursuance of which BNR hotels of the Indian Railways, located in Puri and Ranchi, were first transferred to IRCTC and later, for its operations, maintenance and upkeep, given on lease to Sujata Hotels Private Limited, which is based in Patna, Bihar.

It further stated that the tender process was rigged and manipulated, adding that the terms and conditions were manipulated to favour Sujata Hotels, a private entity.

Delight Marketing Company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited have also been named as accused firms in the chargesheet.

Also Read: Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav to contest from Mahua Assembly seat as Independent

The backdrop

According to an NDTV report, the CBI registered an FIR against Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family in 2017, alleging irregularities in awarding tenders.

The agency told a Delhi court it had sufficient evidence to frame charges against all the accused, while Yadav’s counsel contended there was no proof of wrongdoing and that the tenders were allotted transparently.

The court observed that “probable fraud must be tried as cheating” and described the loss to the exchequer as a real financial loss. It further remarked, “The conspiracy is sublime but is not hidden from the court’s view,” citing preliminary findings of abuse of power.

(With agency inputs)