Standoff persists at LAC, but situation stable: Army chief

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is sensitive but stable, Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion of Army Day, Dwivedi admitted that a certain degree of standoff still persists at the region and there was a need to restore trust between the Indian and the Chinese sides.

‘Army capable of handling any situation’

Dwivedi said patrolling and grazing in traditional areas have started in Depsang and Demchok, the two friction points from where the two sides have disengaged in October.

Our deployment is balanced and robust and we are capable of handling any situation, he said.

We are focusing on boosting border infrastructure and capability development, the Army chief said on the overall LAC situation.

Pakistan holding up on ceasefire deal

Speaking about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said it is overall under control and the ceasefire pact with Pakistani side is holding up along the Line of Control.

At the same time, the Army chief said infiltration attempts are continuing and the terror infrastructure on the Pakistani side is intact.

In the last year, 60 per cent of terrorists eliminated were of Pakistan origin, he said.

‘Cyclic incidents of violence in Manipur’

On Manipur, the Army chief said synergised efforts by security forces and proactive government initiatives have brought the situation in the state under control.

However, the Army chief said cyclic incidents of violence continue in Manipur and the armed forces are trying to bring peace to the region.

Along the Indo-Myanmar border, enhanced surveillance and domination is in place to deal with any possibility of spillover of situation in Myanmar, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)