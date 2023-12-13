Ladakh: Experts to study sudden water surge in Leh hot springs

Experts are set to monitor why there is an alarming increase in the water levels of hot springs in Chumathang area of Leh district in Ladakh, officials said on Wednesday.

There has been a sudden surge of 2-3 metres in the water levels of hot springs in the last 10 days of November.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) and other expert teams will study the phenomenon and share the findings with all stakeholders, they said.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Amit Sharma.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Agency, GSI, WIHG, Central Ground Water Board, National Institute of Hydrology and Western Himalayan Regional Centre attended it.

The meeting will lead to a white paper and “do's and don'ts” for locals and a regular hot springs water-level monitoring mechanism at Chumathang-Nyoma, Sharma said.

The hot springs are located in a hamlet along the Indus river, about 138 km from Leh.

