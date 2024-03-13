Lack of regular health check-up behind upswing in chronic kidney disease: experts

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The rising instances of chronic kidney disease (CKD) are a result of negligence towards regular health check-ups and not taking diabetes seriously, experts said on Wednesday.

A panel discussion was organised by pharmaceutical company Bayer on the eve of ‘World Kidney Day’.

The experts were of the unanimous view that the rise in CKD cases among individuals with diabetes in India needs to be highlighted, and people should take them as seriously as heart diseases.

"The kidneys are equally important like other body parts. CKD is a silent disease that can damage 60 to 70 per cent of your kidneys by the time symptoms appear," said Sanjeev Gulati, former president of the Indian Society of Nephrology.

It is essential for each age group to undergo regular check-ups for blood pressure, sugar levels, and urine tests for early detection, particularly among high-risk populations like diabetes patients, he added.

CKD occurs when the kidneys sustain damage over an extended period (lasting at least three months), hindering their ability to perform essential functions effectively. CKD also heightens the likelihood of encountering other health issues.The onset of CKD typically manifests as a gradual process, initially presenting few symptoms, according to experts.

While discussing the symptoms, Dr Anil Bhansali, medical director at Gini Health, concurred with Gulati and said one should not wait for symptoms and everyone should undergo annual check-ups for early detection.

"Lifestyle is the most important factor impacting kidney health, where family medical history, diabetes, high blood pressure, and smoking habits are major contributors to kidney damage," he said.

However, if symptoms do manifest, they may include swollen face, vomiting, swollen feet, sudden blood pressure increase, yellowing of the face, tiredness, and anaemia, Bhansali told PTI. PTI

