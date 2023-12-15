KVs provided quality education, played pivotal role in shaping nation’s future: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Kendriya Vidyalayas have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of the nation by providing quality education to several students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

The prime minister extended his wishes to students, staffers and alumni of KVs on the occasion of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS)' diamond jubilee.

There are over 1,250 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country and three schools run by KVS abroad. Nearly 15 lakh students study in these schools.

"Greetings to all students, staff, supporting staff and alumni of the Kendriya Vidyalaya family on their Diamond Jubilee! It is an occasion to celebrate and admire the remarkable achievements of this esteemed educational community.

"Over the years, Kendriya Vidyalayas have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation by providing quality education to several students. Their contribution to academic excellence and holistic development of students is truly commendable," the prime minister said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan referred to the KVS as a "banyan tree".

"For the last six decades, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has been providing quality education to the students. This banyan tree of education is a major factor in the development of India. Today, when we are moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat, the role of KVS becomes more important," he said at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

"May the KVS family continue to move forward on the path of future and nation-building through education as per the needs of the 21st century and contribute to the implementation of NEP (National Education Policy) on ground," he added. PTI

