Kuwait fire: IAF flight carrying mortal remains of Indians lands at Kochi airport

A special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight carrying the mortal remains of 45 Indians who died in the tragic fire incident in Kuwait two days ago, landed at the international airport in Kochi on Friday (June 14).

The IAF C30J aircraft is carrying the bodies of the Indians and of them 31 were received at the airport in Kochi. The aircraft will next depart to New Delhi.

The 31 bodies include 23 Keralites, 7 Tamilians and one person from Karnataka, officials said.

Officials had said that 49 people were killed in the fire in the Al-Mangaf building on June 12 and majority of them were Indians; the remaining were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area housed around 195 migrant workers.

(With inputs from agencies)