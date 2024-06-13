Kuwait fire: MEA requests early release of bodies; Kerala govt announces compensation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (June 12) night spoke to his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya and urged him to ensure early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed in a devastating fire in southern Kuwait's Mangaf area.

Around 42 Indians are understood to have died and over 50 injured in the blaze in a building housing around 195 migrant workers, officials said.

“Spoke to Kuwaiti FM Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya on the fire tragedy in Kuwait. Apprised of the efforts made by Kuwaiti authorities in that regard. Was assured that the incident would be fully investigated and that responsibility will be fixed," Jaishankar said on 'X'.

"Urged the early repatriation of the mortal remains of those who lost their lives. He emphasised that those injured were getting the requisite medical attention," he said.

"We will review the situation after MoS @KVSinghMPGonda reaches Kuwait tomorrow," he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is urgently travelling to Kuwait following a direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi primarily to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of those killed.

Kerala govt announces compensation

With 19 of the 42 Indians being residents of Kerala, the state government has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to each family of the deceased and ₹1 lakh for the injured.

Besides this, Kerala businessmen MA Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai have pledged ₹5 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively for the next of the kin of the deceased persons.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George will travel to Kuwait on Thursday to coordinate the efforts, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased.