Kovind panel seeks suggestions on holding simultaneous elections

The panel on 'One Nation, One Election' led by former president Ram Nath Kovind is seeking suggestions from people to make appropriate changes in India’s legal administrative framework to hold simultaneous elections in the country.



The high-level committee said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken up for consideration. The suggestions can be posted on the website onoe.gov.in or sent by e-mail to sc-hlc@gov.in

Political parties

The committee has held two meetings since it came up in September last year. It recently wrote to political parties seeking their views and an interaction on a mutually agreed date on holding simultaneous polls.

Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties.

Constitutional amendments

The committee has heard from the Law Commission, and there could be further discussions on the issue.

The committee is meant to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

It needs to examine the constitution and other statutory provisions besides examining and recommending specific amendments to the constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and other relevant rules.