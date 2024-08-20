Kolkata rape-murder: Protests continue, govt orders enhanced security in hospitals

There was no let-up in nationwide protests on Monday (August 19) by junior doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, even as the Union health ministry approved 25 per cent enhancement in security deployment at central hospitals. In Kolkata, the protests escalated as senior doctors Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami, who had posted about the incident on social media, appeared before police after leading a march of hundreds of healthcare professionals from Calcutta Medical College to Kolkata Police headquarters. Healthcare services remained affected at state-run hospitals in West Bengal as junior doctors continued their cease-work protest. Heavy rush at OPDs Heavy rush was seen at the out-patient departments on the first day of the week, with senior doctors substituting for their juniors to handle the situation. “This protest is for seeking justice for a female doctor who faced brutality while treating patients for 36 hours at a stretch. It is the 11th day that her body was discovered, but where is the justice? We will continue this stir until we get justice for our sister,” said an agitating doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where the incident took place. A group of lawyers practising at the Calcutta High Court also marched in a procession demanding justice and “punishment to the real culprits” in the case. Delhi doctors check patients on road In the national capital, medics offered elective outpatient services on the road outside Nirman Bhawan, calling it a symbolic protest, as they continued their strike for the eighth consecutive day over the Kolkata incident. A group of doctors sat with sheets of paper showing their names and specialisations — ortho OPD, neurology OPD, psychiatry OPD — on the road in front of the office of the Ministry of Health at Nirman Bhawan. A doctor sitting on the road to check patients said, “At the hospital, there is no safety or protection. At least here, we have police around us, so we can treat patients here. We have no option but to fight for ourselves, as nobody is doing anything besides offering us sympathy and empty assurances. The OPD we are operating here is a symbolic protest. We are both protesting and offering OPD services.”

A man gets his body painted at the Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata, on Monday as he takes part in a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor | PTI

Strike to continue in Maharashtra Resident doctors in Maharashtra also said on Monday they would continue their strike against the heinous crime in Kolkata and to press for the implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act and their other demands. The strike has hit patient services, with only 18 major and 61 minor surgeries performed at five big civic-run hospitals in the city during the day. Dr Pratik Debaje, president of the Maharashtra State Association of Residential Doctors (Central-MARD), told news agency PTI that a meeting of the representatives of the resident doctors’ national body with the Union health secretary did not prove fruitful. Hence, they were firm on continuing their strike, he said. “As no positive response was received in the meeting and since they are not ready to give any written assurance, our agitation will continue,” Debaje said, hoping some directive in favour of them will come from the Supreme Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the Kolkata incident. All eyes on court directive The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which has been leading the strike since August 13, said that further decisions about the agitation will be made based on the top court’s directive. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on Tuesday. Debaje said the protesting resident doctors across Maharashtra on Monday tied rakhis on the wrists of government officials, college administrators, police, security personnel, nurses, and healthcare workers on the occasion of Rakshabandhan. “By tying rakhis, we tried to give a message to the public that we will protect each other if the Union government fails to do so,” Debaje said. Silent march in Mumbai In Mumbai, resident doctors of BMC-run Sion hospital held a silent march to protest attacks on medical professionals. On Sunday, a woman doctor was assaulted at the hospital by drunk relatives of a patient. “The silent march in the afternoon today was to protest the incidents in Kolkata and here. We are seeking safety for doctors at their workplaces,” Dr Sudeep Dhakane from Sion hospital told PTI. In Panaji, routine services at state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital remained affected on the fourth day on Monday. Health care impacted in Mumbai Resident doctors in the state have been on strike since August 13 to express solidarity with their counterparts from other cities demonstrating against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 and for fulfilment of their other demands. The indefinite strike has impacted healthcare services in Mumbai, leaving patients stranded and surgeries postponed. The number of patients treated at OPDs and casualty wards also decreased compared to the previous week, said sources from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per BMC data, only 18 major and 61 minor surgeries were performed in civic-run KEM, Nair, Cooper, and NHDC hospitals on Monday. Not even a single surgery was performed at Sion hospital, where resident doctors took part in a protest march inside the premises to protest the assault on a female doctor last week. As many as 515 patients were treated at the casualty OPDs of KEM, Nair, Cooper, Sion, and NHDC hospitals on Monday, while 5,145 old (follow-up) and new patients were treated at regular OPDs during the day, as per the BMC data.

Lawyers of Calcutta High Court stage a protest against alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, in Kolkata, on Monday | PTI