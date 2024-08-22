Kolkata rape-murder | How CJI debunked 151 mg semen in victim's body theory

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday (August 22) debunked the arguments related to the presence of 151 mg semen in the body of the trainee doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The CJI reprimanded the counsel representing the CBI, saying one should not rely on social media for court arguments. The development came when a three-member bench, led by Justice DY Chandrachud, resumed hearing of a suo motu case related to the alleged rape and murder of the postgraduate doctor.



During the hearing, one of the lawyers said, “Lordships, (it is said) the PMR (post mortem report) talks about 151 mg of semen, it is in ML."



To that, CJI Chandrachud replied, “Don't confuse this. Don't use social media to make arguments in the court. We have specifically now the post mortem report before us. We know what that 151 refers to. Let's not use what we read on media and make legal arguments on that basis.”



Several social media posts and some media reports had earlier claimed that 151 mg of semen was found in the victim's body.



Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal had earlier urged the public to disregard “rumours” and “narratives” surrounding the rape and murder of the trainee doctor. He emphasised the importance of trusting the CBI which is currently handling the investigation. He made these comments amid several speculations about the case.



Goyal categorically denied informing the victim's family that she had committed suicide and refuted the rumour about the semen found in her body. “Why is rumour-mongering going on even now? It is wrong that we informed the victim's family that she had committed suicide. It is wrong that 150 mg of semen were found in her body,” he said.

