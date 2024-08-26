Over 100 fast-track courts not operational: Centre responds to Mamata's letter to PM

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about rapes in India, the Centre has now responded to her and lambasted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls.

Banerjee had written to Modi after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. She said 90 rapes occur in India daily and demanded stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes.

What is Centre's response to Mamata?

Now, in a letter to Banerjee, dated August 25, Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi has said the state has not taken any step to start the remaining 11 fast track special courts in spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

Devi criticised the West Bengal government for failing to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

Asserting these services are essential for providing immediate assistance to victims of violence, she said the state has yet not integrated them despite multiple reminders from the Central government.

This lapse, Devi argued, deprives the women and children in West Bengal of critical support in times of distress.

In a pointed rebuke, she highlighted the state's inability to operationalise the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) allocated to it under a centrally sponsored scheme despite a significant backlog of cases related to sexual offenses.

The minister emphasised the urgency of implementing stringent legal frameworks and judicial processes to ensure the safety and security of the women and children in West Bengal.

The FTSC scheme, launched in October 2019, was designed to expedite the trial and disposal of pending cases related to rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

'123 fast track courts not operational'

Under this scheme, the Central government allocated 123 FTSCs to West Bengal, including 20 exclusive POCSO courts and 103 combined courts for both rape and POCSO cases.

However, as of mid-June 2023, none of these courts had been made operational, the minister said.

Devi pointed out that despite the state government's commitment in June 2023 to start seven FTSCs, only six exclusive POCSO courts had been operationalised by June 30, 2024.

This delay persists despite a backlog of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in the state, she said.

The minister expressed grave concern over the state government's inaction in activating the remaining 11 FTSCs.

Devi also underscored the importance of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a significant legislative measure introduced nationwide in July 2024 to combat crimes against women and children.

The legislation prescribes severe punishments, including rigorous imprisonment, for offenses such as rape, gang rape and sexual abuse against minors.

The minister urged the West Bengal government to take immediate and effective measures to eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls.

She called for the creation of a safe and secure environment that promotes gender equality and empowers women to thrive.

"You would appreciate that the existing legislative framework is stringent enough to tackle the violence and crimes against women. However, you would agree that effective implementation of these provisions of law as well as various initiatives of the Central Government for women's safety falls in the ambit of the State Government. It is imperative that the State machinery is fully sensitised and geared up to take fullest advantage of the legal and schematic provisions made by the Central Government for ensuring safety and security of women and girls in the State of West Bengal," Devi said.

"I sincerely hope and trust that the Government of West Bengal will strive towards eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls by creating a safe and secure ecosystem and gender equal society for them to grow and prosper," she added.

(With agency inputs)