Waqf Amendment Bill in LS LIVE | Aimed at giving rights to Muslim women: Rijiju
Congress MP Venugopal says the Bill is being brought with Haryana and Maharashtra elections in mind to polarise voters
The Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday (August 8).
Congress MP KC Venugopal opposed the introduction of the Bill, saying it was in violation of Article 26 of the Indian Constitution.
Venugopal said the government has brought a provision that would allow non-Muslims to be members of the Waqf Council. He questioned whether the government would tolerate a non-Hindu on the Ram Mandir trust.
Intended to polarise voters in assembly polls: Venugopal
He accused the government of bringing the bill at this juncture with the Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections in mind, in order to polarise the voters. The Congress MP asserted that the Bill is an attack on the freedom of religion and also an attack on federalism as the states have not been consulted.
Venugopal also claimed that the provisions of the Bill would create ownership disputes on every Muslim/Wakf property, and that the intention behind the amendment is not noble.
Muslims being singled out: Mohibullah
The Samajwadi Party MP from Rampur, who is a cleric of Delhi’s Parliament Street mosque, Mohibullah also opposed the introduction of the Bill. He too said that the Bill was violative of Article 26 of the Constitution, and that it stood in contrast to similar laws that govern properties of other religions. He said that no other law governing religious properties of Hindus, Sikhs, or Christians allows members of a different religion to be part of their Trusts, but Muslims are being singled out.
TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay next stood up and opposed the Bill, and called it a violation of Articles 14, 25, and 26 and of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution. The MP said the Bill is anti-Constitution, anti-federalism, and divisive.
- 8 Aug 2024 9:12 AM GMT
Centre consulted stakeholders, held camps: RijijuRijiju says many Opposition MPs privately told him that they support the Bill because Waqf is being controlled by the mafia today. Minister says these MPs told him they are being forced to oppose the Bill because of the stand of their respective parties. Rijiju says Centre concluded consultations with chiefs and officials of all state and UT waqf boards, held consultation camps across multiple locations in the country, spoke to people of various Islamic denominations, including Agha Khans and Ahmaddiyas, before drafting the Bill.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:59 AM GMT
Consultations on Bill have happened over 10 years: RijijuKiren Rijiju says consultations on the Bill have happened over the past 10 years, asserts no previous government has carried out as extensive consultations on Bills as our government has.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:57 AM GMT
According to Sachar Committee report: RijijuRijiju says Congress should be happy that the government is implementing suggestions given in the Sachar Committee report
- 8 Aug 2024 8:52 AM GMT
Bill aimed at giving rights to Muslim women: Rijiju
Rijiju responds to the discussion, says Opposition's objections are not valid.
Rijiju says argument that this House lacks Legislative competence to pass the Bill is incorrect because the Bill doesn't violate any provision of the Constitution, adds that even SC has said that Waqf Board doesn't fall under purview of Article 25.
The minority affairs minister says the Bill is aimed at giving rights to Muslim women and not to deny rights to anyone.
Rijiju also asserts that the Bill deals with subjects in the concurrent list and so there is no question of violating federalism because Centre can draft Bill on subjects under Concurrent list, adds Bill aims to rectify bad amendments made to the Waqf Act in 1995 and 2013 (under Congress led regimes).
Rijiju says 2 previous committees set up by the Congress governments, one for reviewing Waqf and other, the Sachar committee, for studying the situation of Muslims in India, had recommended various reforms of the Waqf system.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:51 AM GMT
Gogoi urges govt to act according to sense of the HouseCongress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also opposes the introduction of the Bill, urges the government to act as per the sense of the House which is overwhelmingly against the proposed law.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:49 AM GMT
Shiv Sena (Shinde) MP supports introduction of bill
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) Shrikant Shinde supports the introduction of the Bill, says some people opposing the proposed legislation only to mislead the country in the name of secularism and appease one religious community.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:48 AM GMT
More MPs oppose introduction of BillMore MPs who oppose introduction of the Bill include TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, National Conference MP Mian Altaf, YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy, and CPI MP K Subbarayan.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:46 AM GMT
Well-planned conspiracy: AkhileshSP chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav opposes the introduction of the Bill, calls it a well-planned conspiracy. Akhilesh says the government is taking away powers and rights of everyone and even trying to take away powers of the Lok Sabha Speaker. Union home minister Amit Shah objects, saying Akhilesh Yadav or any other MP doesn't have rights over the powers of the Speaker and cannot make such remarks about the Chair.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:45 AM GMT
TDP supports introduction of Bill but has no problem with more consultations
TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi supports the Bill's introduction, says regulation and reforms in Waqf are needed. However, Balayogi adds that the TDP will have "no problem" if the Bill is to be sent to a select committee for wider consultations.
- 8 Aug 2024 8:43 AM GMT
Rajiv Ranjan Singh misled House: Congress MPCongress MP Imran Masood also opposes introduction of the Bill. Masood says Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' misled the House by claiming that this Bill will not affect mosques but only Islamic properties. Masood says all mosques in India are governed by Waqf Boards