Kharge opposes 'One Nation, One Election,' deems it against basic structure

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Congress on Friday strongly opposed the idea of holding simultaneous elections in the country and said it goes against the guarantees of federalism and the basic structure of the Constitution.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge party also demanded that the idea be abandoned and the high-powered committee formed in this regard be dissolved.

In a letter to the secretary of the committee on one nation, one election, he requested former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads the panel, not to allow his persona and the office of the former president to be "abused" by the central government to "subvert" the Constitution and Parliamentary democracy.

"The Indian National Congress is strongly opposed to the very idea of 'One Nation, One Election'. For the sake of maintaining a thriving and a robust democracy, it is imperative that the entire idea must be abandoned and the high-powered committee dissolved," Kharge said in his letter to Niten Chandra, the secretary of the committee.

"On behalf of the Congress party and the people of the country, I humbly request the Chairman of the high-level committee not to allow his persona and the office of the former president of India to be abused by the Union government to subvert the constitution and parliamentary democracy in this country," Kharge said in his letter. His letter came in response to Chandra's letter of October 18 where he had invited suggestions for consideration of the high level committee consituted by the government for the purpose of one nation, one election.

"The government, parliament and ECI should work together to ensure people's mandate is respected rather than divert people's attention by talking about undemocratic ideas like simultaneous elections," Kharge said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)